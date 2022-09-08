WATCH: Uvalde leaders to discuss adding assistant police chief position

Lieutenant Mariano Pargas was temporary head of the force during the May 24 Robb Elementary mass shooting, due to Chief Daniel Rodriguez being out of town.

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde City Council, at the request of Mayor Don McLaughlin, is set to discuss the possibility of growing the local police department's ranks by creating an assistant police chief position.

City leaders will take up the topic at their Tuesday night meeting, but it's unclear what the next logistical steps are for the position to be created.

Mariano Pargas, a lieutenant with the Uvalde Police Department, was temporary head of the force during the May 24 Robb Elementary mass shooting, due to Chief Daniel Rodriguez being out of town at the time. While Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo has received the brunt of criticism over the law enforcement response on that day, July's interim report from the Texas House investigate committee created in its aftermath asserts Pargas failed to set up an effective command post, having attempted to do so at a funeral home across the street.

"He told the committee he figured that Chief Arredondo had jurisdiction over the incident and that he must have been coordinating the law enforcement response--and that the Uvalde Police were there to assist," the report states about Pargas's involvement, adding he was one of the of the first responders at Robb. "He did not coordinate with any of the other agencies that responded."

