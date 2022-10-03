UT Permian Basin soccer coach put on paid administrative leave after players express concerns of her behavior

Head coach Carla Tejas was placed on paid leave after a group of players voiced concerns about her behavior on and off the field.

ODESSA, Texas — The head coach of women's soccer at the University of Texas Permian Basin has been put on paid administrative leave, according to UTPB's Director of Athletics Todd Dooley.

Head coach Carla Tejas is part of an ongoing investigation after a group of players sent an email to the university, Lone Star Conference and NCAA officials expressing their concern about Tejas' behavior on and off the field.

The email sent by players also brought up concerns about mental health and academics, along with alleging how Tejas may have violated NCAA and Title IX guidelines.

In September, Tejas was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest affidavit. The school said they were aware of the incident at the time, but Tejas remained coaching.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Tejas was pulled over going 56 mph in a 40 mph zone. The officer that pulled her over noticed the smell of alcohol on her and that Tejas was slurring her speech.

Two breathalyzer tests revealed Tejas had a blood-alcohol level over 0.15.

Dooley released the following statement regarding the allegations:

"We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas. As a result, she has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Because this is an ongoing personnel matter, the University will not be able to comment further at this time."

Tejas is the fourth women's head soccer coach in the school's history. She was hired by UT Permian Basin after taking Louisiana Christian College from a 1-16-1 record in 2019 to a 16-2-1 record in 2021. With that performance, she was named All-Louisiana Coach of the Year.