U.S.S Lexington taking the bull by the horns hosting Professional Bull Riders on the ship

The event will be televised on CBS after NFL Sunday on Nov. 22.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "They will erect an entire professional bull riding arena on the bough of the flight deck," Steve Banta, executive director of the U.S.S Lexington Museum said.



The aircraft carrier is being transformed into an arena fit for extreme cowboys known as the Professional Bull Riders.

Banta said it takes 300 tons worth of equipment to get everything ready.

And while there's some heavy lifting involved it's nothing USS Lexington can't handle.

"We have an operating aircraft elevator here at Lexington Museum that we take our craft up and down from the flight deck to our aircraft restoration area in out hangar bay," Banta said.

Now the equipment might be easy to handle but the same can't be said for the bulls.

The riders try to hold on as long as possible to set a record time before getting bucked off.

"These are huge animals and some of them are very aggressive and these PBR folks got to be a different breed to get on one of those bulls," he said.

But the riders aren't the only ones breaking records.

Banta said the U.S.S. Lexington is going down in history as the only naval ship in the world to host professional bull riders.

"We are excited that is it part of the Lexington, but we are really excited that it is going to bring national attention to the city of Corpus Christi," Banta said.



The Lexington will be closed to the public on Saturday, November 21st, but the event will be televised on CBS after NFL football on Sunday, November 22nd.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.