Lockdown ends at UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth after threat of 'potential violence,' university officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas — The University of North Texas called for a lockdown over a possible threat of violence at the Health Science Center campus in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Turns out, the culprit was camera gear.
According to a “Red Alert” message sent out to students and staff around 12:30 p.m., there was a potential for violence near the Interdisciplinary Research & Education Building (IREB). The message stated that people to seek immediate shelter inside a secure location.
A spokesperson with UNT told WFAA reporter Rebecca Lopez that Fort Worth police officers were called to the campus in response to a report of someone possibly carrying a rifle.
Lopez said dozens of police units were on scene, and a SWAT team entered the building.
Around 2:25 p.m. university officials said an all-clear was given and the "emergency condition" was over -- so all activities can return to normal.
During a press conference, UNT Chief Operating Officer Ruth Roman said the person of interest was identified around 2:15 p.m., and it was determined that he was carrying camera equipment and was not a threat.
Roman said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
"We take the safety of our entire campus seriously," Roman said. "We are here ready and poised to provide any assistance they [students, staff] need or counseling."