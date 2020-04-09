UNT assistant football coach arrested, accused of improper relationship with a student

The reported charges took place in 2019, when Tate Wallis was a coach at Argyle High School.

DALLAS — Denton police arrested University of North Texas assistant football coach Tate Wallis Thursday and accused him of two counts of an improper relationship with a student and an educator, according to Denton County jail records.

Wallis was hired as UNT's quarterbacks coach on Jan. 31, 2020. He was the offensive coordinator for Argyle High School's football team from 2018-2019, according to his biography page on the school's website. Before that, he was the offensive assistant at North Forney High School.

UNT officials said in a Thursday night statement that Wallis' charges are "unrelated to his employment with the university."

He is accused of crimes that reportedly happened on Oct. 4 and Dec. 3, 2019, according to jail records.

Argyle High School has not returned calls from WFAA Thursday night.

UNT placed Wallis on administrative leave and has forbidden him from stepping on campus. School officials are reviewing the incident and say they will "take appropriate action following completion of the review.”

Wallis was released from jail Thursday on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.

Wallis was also an Ennis High School quarterback. He led the Lions to the 2000 Class 4A state title as senior and then played at Southern Methodist University.

His other coaching credentials include Red Oak High School and Baylor University, where he coached under head coach Art Briles for seven seasons until Briles was fired in 2016.

UNT will start its 2020 season Saturday at home against Houston Baptist University.