Union files charges against Tiff's Treats, cookie company issues statement

Tiff's Treats Workers United wants increased wages for several positions at storefronts.

AUSTIN, Texas — A union organizing for hourly Tiff's Treats employees has filed unfair labor practice charges against the Austin-based cookie company.

Tiff's Treats Workers United said in a post on their Twitter account last week that the charges against Tiff's Treats are "for rules prohibiting protected union activity." The worker-led union claimed a couple of locations took down union literature from breakrooms.

Members of Tiff's Treats Workers United want a new union contract establishing wages of $15 per hour for drivers, $18 per hour for kitchen staff and $22 per hour for on-duty managers. They also want the contract to include driver mileage reimbursement, free health coverage, no blackout dates and reduction of food waste.

Tiff's Treats released a statement Friday on the union's activities, saying that their employees "are among the highest paid food service and delivery workers in the industry."

"We recognize our hourly team members' contributions to our shared success with industry-leading compensation and benefits, including an average of more than $24/hour for our Austin delivery drivers, the most experienced of whom earn up to $50,000/year when driving full-time," the statement said. "Our non-driver compensation in Austin ranges from more than $14/hour to more than $18/hour, depending on position, skill level and experience."

The statement from Tiff's Treats went on to say that the company offers hourly workers vision, dental and medical/Rx insurance and put 87 cents from every dollar on average toward workers' health insurance costs.

"And beginning on their very first day of employment, our hourly team members are eligible to start earning paid personal and sick time, which they can cash out at any time, for any reason," the statement said. "Tiff's Treats also offers our team members the opportunity to participate in a 401K plan – a rare benefit for hourly workers in the food service industry – including company matching up to 4%."

Tiff's Treats said they recently increased on-duty manager pay to a starting wage of $18 per hour rather than the previous $16 per hour. They also pay drivers $1 per delivery in addition to their hourly pay when using a fleet car and $2 per delivery when using a personal car.

"Tiff's Treats is committed to supporting and developing our team members, enabling them to build and advance their careers with us," the statement said. "Today, 66% of our management team and headquarters staff are comprised of former hourly team members, who now own equity in the business through the benefit of our company stock option plan."

Editor's note: the final quote originally said "former team members." It has been changed to "former hourly team members" for clarity.