Woman found at East Texas truck stop identified, authorities say

LUFKIN, Texas — A woman found wandering around outside an East Texas truck stop has been identified after authorities spent hours trying to find out who she is and if she had family members who were looking for her.

Deputies on Friday were called to a Love's Travel Stop on Highway 59 north of Lufkin about a woman who'd been wandering the store for several hours, according to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.

The woman wasn't able to give deputies any answers about who she is, where she lives, or how she got to the truck stop, authorities said.

She was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and medical treatment, but authorities weren't immediately able to get any answers about her identity.

The truck stop is about 125 miles north of Houston, between Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

