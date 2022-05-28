x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Texas News

Woman found at East Texas truck stop identified, authorities say

The woman who was found north of Lufkin Friday along Highway 59 was later identified, according to Angelina County authorities.
Credit: KHOU

LUFKIN, Texas — A woman found wandering around outside an East Texas truck stop has been identified after authorities spent hours trying to find out who she is and if she had family members who were looking for her.

Deputies on Friday were called to a Love's Travel Stop on Highway 59 north of Lufkin about a woman who'd been wandering the store for several hours, according to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.

The woman wasn't able to give deputies any answers about who she is, where she lives, or how she got to the truck stop, authorities said.

She was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and medical treatment, but authorities weren't immediately able to get any answers about her identity.

RELATED: Missing: 81-year-old man last seen Friday in SE Houston

The truck stop is about 125 miles north of Houston, between Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

THIS LADY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. THANKS FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP!

Posted by Angelina County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 28, 2022

The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying this woman. On 27 May at approximately 6:30 PM,...

Posted by Angelina County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 27, 2022

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Brother of Uvalde school shooting victim said police response was selfish