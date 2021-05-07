x
11 undocumented immigrants found hidden in pickup after chase, crash near Victoria

The driver of a dually pickup lost control and slid into a ditch near an elementary school. He got away on foot.
Credit: VCSO
Victoria County deputies found eleven undocumented immigrants hidden under a piece of plywood in the back of the truck they had chased.

VICTORIA, Texas — Two trucks. Two traffic stops. Two chases. Twenty undocumented immigrants – that pretty much sums up Thursday and Friday for the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday morning, a VCSO deputy tried to stop a red Ford dually on US 59 but the driver took off.

After a brief chase, the truck tried to turn into a private drive, lost control and slid into a ditch.

The driver got away on foot.

Deputies found eleven undocumented immigrants hidden under a piece of plywood in the back of the truck. They were given water and turned over to Border Patrol.

That chase ended near an elementary school, so VCSO brought in extra patrols as the search continued. At last check, they hadn't found the driver.

On Thursday, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driver refused to pull over on 59 South and led a VCSO patrol sergeant on a chase.

He turned off into a field on NW Zac Lentz Parkway and then disappeared into the brush.

Deputies searched the area and found nine people who had bailed out of the truck and hidden in the brush.  All nine were interviewed by Homeland Security agents and turned over to Border Patrol.

A second vehicle believed to be traveling with the Tahoe was stopped by Edna Police in Jackson County. The driver and passengers were released to border patrol.

