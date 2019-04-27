LONGVIEW, Texas — Beginning Aug. 1, University Interscholastic League marching band students will need to pass a physical entering their first and third years of high school to participate.

The new rule also applies to any seventh- or eighth-grade student participating in marching band.

Aaron Turner, band director at Pine Tree High School, said despite some resistance surrounding the new rule, he believes it’s a positive change that can help students.

“This is just another way for us to look at and see if our students are healthy and are they healthy enough to be on the marching fields,” he said. “The physicals can open up ways to help our students in ways we didn’t know before.”

Turner said he sees the new rule as the UIL finally catching up to what band directors and students do.

