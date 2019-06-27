BURNET COUNTY, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: Video above on Independence Day boat safety is from 2016.

A University of Houston pole vaulter was killed in a boat crash on Lake Lyndon B. Johnson Wednesday evening, the university confirmed.

Twenty-year-old Robert Platt Jr. was from Sugar Land. He went to George Ranch High School and recently finished his sophomore season with UH.

“I cannot express how devastated everyone in the Houston Track & Field program is. Robert was an outstanding young man, and our team was blessed to have him as a part of it for two years,” Track & Field Head Coach Leroy Burrell said. “We share our condolences with Kaddie, their family and friends, and all who knew and loved Robert.”

Platt was reportedly on the boat with eight others at the time of the crash, which happened at about 9:30 p.m. The other passengers were not injured.

Game wardens are investigating the scene to determine what caused the crash and an autopsy has been ordered.

This is a developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: