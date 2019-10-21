DALLAS — Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin's North Dallas home was destroyed Sunday night, the Dallas Stars confirmed.

Nobody was at home at the time of the storm and everybody is safe, the Stars told WFAA.

Seguin's house is near the intersection of Royal Lane and Preston Road.

Earlier Sunday night, severe storms developed in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The system brought hail, lightning and at least one confirmed tornado, first spotted north of Dallas Love Field around 9 p.m.

