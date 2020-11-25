TxDOT needs your ideas for safe-driving messages on state highways' digital billboards

HOUSTON — If you’ve seen the informative and clever messages across digital billboards on Texas highways and thought, “I have an idea for one of those,” TxDOT wants to hear from you!
The department is launching a statewide Digital Highway Sign Contest and is searching for the best and most creative safe-driving message related to impaired driving, distracted driving, not wearing seatbelts or speeding. TxDOT said those are all the deadliest mistakes drivers make on Texas roadways.
The contest starts Tuesday and ends Dec. 8. Texas drivers can submit entries, and there is no limit to the number of entries one can submit. The public will vote on the top 10 entries when they are posted to social media. The top three winners will see their message on digital boards across highways in the Lone Star State.
To submit an entry, click here and follow these guidelines:
- The message must bring awareness to the dangers of common driver mistakes such as distracted driving, impaired driving, not using seat belts, speeding, etc. We also will accept other rules of the road, such as “no tailgating” and “left lane for passing only.”
- #Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed. No offensive language.
- Signs accommodate 2 slides, each with 3 lines and up to 15 characters per line. Feel free to use both slides (6 lines) or just one slide (3 lines).