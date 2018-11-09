AUSTIN — As the wet weather continues, drivers are being told to watch out for falling rocks if you drive near the Pennybacker Bridge.

At leas twice at the beginning of September, rocks fell from the cliff that surrounds Texas Loop 360 going towards the Pennybacker bridge.

The Texas Department of Transportation told KVUE it has crews on standby ready to clean the rocks that fall.

The state said this is usually a result of rain loosening the soil under the rocks.

