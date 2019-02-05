WACO, Texas — Police in Waco say an Amber Alert for two little girls has been canceled after they were found safe early Thursday.

T’shanti Battle, 4, and Thariyah Battle, 3, were earlier reported missing and were believed to "be in grave or immediate danger."

Police say Christopher Petty, 37, is no longer a suspect in the case.

An investigation into the girls' disappearance is on-going.

The children's mother told police she went to sleep early Wednesday afternoon, but when she woke up several hours later her daughters and Petty were gone.

Police searched several locations overnight but then issued the Amber Alert when the girls were not immediately located.