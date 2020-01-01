MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they have made two arrests in connection with the death of Robert Duncan.

Rogelio Cadena, 18, has been charged with murder.

Larry West, Jr., 17, has been arrested on capital murder charges. He has also been charged with making a terroristic threat or another felony.

The arrests come just after Duncan's body was found Tuesday by the sheriff's office. MCSO and DPS had been searching for him since Monday night after he was reported missing Sunday.

