Two teens shot -- one killed -- in front of Fort Worth Whataburger, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — One teenager is dead and another is in critical condition at an area hospital after a Friday afternoon shooting in front of a Whataburger in Fort Worth, police said.

Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the fast food burger chain's parking lot at 2401 W. Berry Street, which is close to R.L. Paschal High School in the Fort Worth Independent School District.

The teen victims, one female and one male, were sent to a local hospital for medical treatment. The female, approximately 17 years old according to police, is still in critical condition. The male, approximately 16 years old per police, did not survive his injuries.

Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) spokesperson Buddy Calzada said officers have blocked off streets surrounding the Whataburger and are still investigating what he called an active scene.

"We're trying to figure out who the shooter is, or shooters, in this case," Cazalda said, encouraging anyone with information to call FWPD's non-emergency line at 817-392-4222 with details that could help the investigation.

Officers believe all parties involved in the incident -- the victims and the suspect, of which police believe there is only one -- knew each other and attended a local high school. All are teenagers, police said.

Detectives are still working to confirm the high school the students attend, police said.

WFAA spoke with witnesses at the scene who said they saw one shooter at the scene, and that the shooter left the scene uninjured shortly after firing a gun.

"There was one guy with a gun," said one witness, who was on his way to the restaurant to pick up his grandson after school when he said he saw a teenager shooting at other teens in the parking lot.

"I just heard the gunshots and what I tried to do then was cover myself and my grandson. It sounded like a big-caliber gun, a big gun."

The witness, who lives in Euless, said his grandson and others at the scene had just been let out of school shortly before the shooting occurred.

"What I think first is about my grandson," he said. "He's in school here, and it's dangerous. I don't know if the shooter was from the school, but we're in a pretty dangerous situations with guns."

The witness said he heard five or six gunshots before he saw the shooter leave the scene in a truck.

"At this time, we don't feel there is a threat to the public," said Cazalda.

Fort Worth ISD spokesperson Claudia Garibay told WFAA that it placed Paschal High School on lockdown after school dismissal upon hearing news of the shooting.

The school's varsity basketball game scheduled for Friday night has also been canceled due to "restricted access to the campus." The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21.

"Fort Worth ISD continues to collaborate with the Fort Worth Police Department as they continue this ongoing investigation," said Garibay.