2 sheriff's deputies killed in Concho County, suspect arrested by Texas Rangers

Details are limited Tuesday morning on the shooting that happened overnight in Eden that left Concho County Sheriff's Office deputies dead.

CONCHO COUNTY, Texas — A 28-year-old man is in the Tom Green County jail Tuesday morning, charged with two counts of capital murder of a peace officer or fireman.

Jeffrey Vincent Nicholas was booked at 5:38 a.m. Tuesday. Bond has been set at $2 million per count.

Details are limited, however, the arrest record shows the incident happened in Concho County Monday night and the arresting agency was the Texas Rangers.

Requests for information have been sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have posted on social media reporting two Concho County Sheriff's Office deputies were killed in the line of duty. No official word has been received from DPS, the Texas Rangers or the Concho County Sheriff's Office.

A release from the Lubbock Police Department Tuesday morning said: "The Lubbock Police Department is heartbroken at the loss of two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies who were killed in the line of duty Monday evening.

Our department will escort the bodies of the two deputies to South Plains Forensic Pathology, located at 202 Avenue Q.

The route will begin around 10:30 a.m. at 114th and I-27, proceed north on I-27 before exiting onto the Marsha Sharp Freeway, heading west, and then exiting onto Avenue Q.

We ask the public to be aware of this escort and to allow our officers space in these rainy conditions.

We appreciate your cooperation and ask you to lift up the families, both blood and blue, of these two heroes."

FOX West Texas has a reporter in Eden gathering official information.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.