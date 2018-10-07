SAN ANTONIO -- Police say a 13-year-old is recovering after being trapped in rushing water caused by Monday's severe weather.

The girl was trapped in a storm drain on Glen Ridge Dr., behind a Walmart on the city's northwest-side Monday afternoon.

Brandon Beale was passing by and saw the girl and her friend in danger. That's when the trucker jumped into action.

Beale says that he "was looking for straps, looking for anything to lower down to maybe tie her up." He ended up taking one of the hoses from his big rig and lowered it to the girl, who tied it around her waist.

By that point, other bystanders rushed to help, including several Walmart associates carrying a ladder. They ended up lowering the ladder down, but it was too short.

"We just told her to hold on for dear life," Beale says. "And then we just pulled her up."

Walmart says that it was "proud" of the men for stepping in to save the teenager.

Neighbors said that this area floods quite a bit when it rains as much as it has in the last few days.

KENS 5 Eyewitness reporter Maribelle J. Olivas caught the rescue on camera:

© 2018 KENS