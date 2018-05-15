Brownsville, Texas – It’s been nearly four years since the killing of an off-duty Border Patrol agent in South Texas.

And after months of jury selection, the trial finally began Monday for one of the alleged murderers.

It was an emotional day for the family of Javier Vega Jr. as they testified about the August evening Javier and his father were shot while they were all fishing together in Santa Monica, Texas.

34-year-old Gustavo Tijerina Sandoval sat during the first day of trial, listening to the Spanish translation of his accusers’ testimony. A total of six witnesses took the stand, including Vega Jr.’s two teenage sons, his wife and his father, who survived a gunshot wound to the hip.

“It happened so fast,” Javier Vega Sr. said after he was questioned by the defense. “I was very nervous back then, I was getting shot at. It happened so quickly. I got hit, my son got killed. You still want me to remember everything?”

State prosecutors argue Tijerina and his alleged accomplice, Ismael Hernandez Vallejo, pulled up to a canal in the town where the Vega family was fishing. Witness accounts point to a brief verbal exchange between Vega Jr. and the suspects before gunfire broke out killing Vega Jr. and injuring his father.

“’Dad… he shot me, get ‘em,’” recalled Vega Sr.

Vega Sr. believes the undocumented Mexican nationals were looking to rob their trucks.

The suspects had fled the scene but were arrested moments later.

Meanwhile, the Vegas were rushed to the hospital. But it was too late for the Border Patrol agent.

“I saw my husband lying there and his eyes were rolling to the back of his head,” Vega Jr.’s widow Paola Brown told the jury. “When I actually grabbed him I knew it was too late.”

Vega Jr.’s death classification was changed to ‘on the line of duty’ after the U.S. Border Patrol determined he used his training to protect his family.

The jury will remain sequestered during the trial, which could last from four to six weeks according to the district court.

Tijerina faces a possible death sentence if found convicted.

