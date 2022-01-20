Here's a real-time look at how the Texas power grid is holding up

This useful dashboard tracks the conditions of the Texas power grid.

HOUSTON — When the weather turns extreme in the Lone Star State, all eyes turn to the Texas power grid.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a dashboard that allows you to monitor real-time grid conditions.

These are a snapshot of conditions in the ERCOT system. The timestamp on each indicates when the information was last updated.

The descriptions below are verbatim from the ERCOT website, where you can track.

Supply and demand

Supply and Demand is a graphical representation of the ERCOT system’s current power supply and demand using Real-Time data, as well as projected power supply and demand from hourly forecasts.

Grid conditions

The operating reserves dashboard has two displays: Grid Conditions and Daily PRC. The grid conditions meter shows the current state of grid conditions as well as the amount of operating reserves. The daily PRC graph shows both recent and current physical responsive capability (PRC), which is the total amount of frequency responsive resource capability on-line in real-time.

Ancillary services

Ancillary services is a graphical representation of the services necessary to support the transmission of energy to loads and the reliable operation of the Bulk Electric System.

System-wide demand

System-wide demand is a graphical representation of the ERCOT system’s current power supply and demand using real-time data, as well as projected power supply and demand from hourly forecasts.

Combined wind and solar

Combined wind and solar is a graphical representation of the most recent estimated wind and solar power production amounts for the current operating day (COP).

Real-time locational prices

DC tie flows

DC Tie Flows is a graphical representation of the four non-synchronous transmission interconnections (Direct Current Ties) between ERCOT and non-ERCOT electric power systems.

System-wide prices