BRYAN, Texas — A likely tornado touched down in Bryan Wednesday, and there were reports of damage from it.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed the strength of the tornado but will assess the damage on Thursday.

The damage was to four structures near FM 1179 and Coyote Run. At this time there are no reports of injuries.

Likely tornado damage in Bryan

There was a tornado warning for the area that the tornado was spotted. The Texas A&M campus wasn't included in the warning but they sent out a Code Maroon alert to let off-campus students and staff know.

