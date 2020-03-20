ABILENE, Texas — Cars were damaged and fences were knocked down at two Abilene prisons after a tornado touched down early Thursday morning.

The tornado damaged the Robertson and Middleton units with winds reaching upwards of 135 mph.

Video shared by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which oversees the state's prison system, shows security footage as the tornado blows through. A car rolled down the street, fences shook in the wind and dust and debris fell from the ceiling at one unit.

"Imagine being the brave Correctional Officers in security towers 20 feet off the ground watching this roll through," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Overall, more than 75 cars were damaged, TDCJ reported, and fences are being repaired at both units.

Power at both units has also been restored.

The department said normal activities are being phased back in and prisoners' telephone systems are also working again.

