DENTON, Texas — The National Weather Service is expected to survey the area after a confirmed tornado swept through Denton Tuesday night.

WFAA meteorologists estimate an EF-0 or EF-1 created damage, but the National Weather Service will later confirm its classification.

Many residents took shelter after a Tornado Warning was issued for northern Denton County until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Storms brought damage to rooftops in Tarrant and Denton Counties, easily snapping large trees in half and blocking roads, reports of fallen trees just east of Justin.

Some reported storm damage to a handful of homes, but there are no reports of any injuries.

Heavy rainfall caused flooding issues for some neighborhoods. A neighborhood road in Argyle caused the road to buckle as water came through the back and front doors of resident homes.

Storms aren't done yet with North Texas as more storms, possibly severe move through Wednesday. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main risks. There are also concerns of flash flooding.

