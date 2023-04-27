Toddler shot in head when gun fell off television, police say

It happened on the west-side of town early Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — A toddler was shot in the head overnight by a gun that fell off a television when the 2-year-old reached for something else, police say.

A father took his 2-year-old son to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital around 3:14 a.m. Thursday and told the hospital staff that the toddler had been shot at their west-side home on the 9900 block of Kents Store.



The man told SAPD that his son was reaching for something on a tv and accidentally pulled down a gun. When the weapon hit the ground, it went off and shot the child in the head one time.

The child’s father and grandmother rushed the toddler to the hospital, and then police arrived and he was transferred to University Hospital in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation and a preliminary report Thursday called the shooting "accidental."

This is a developing story.

