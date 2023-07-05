Houston groups prepare for influx of asylum seekers as Title 42's end looms

Some Houston-area groups are preparing for an influx of asylum seekers as the rule expires on Thursday.

HOUSTON — The clock is ticking toward the end of Title 42. For the last three years, that COVID-19 restriction let border agents quickly expel migrants from the U.S. without the chance to seek asylum.

Whether it's welcoming Haitian migrants, helping resettle refugees from Afghanistan or giving South American asylum seekers a place to rest before their final stop, Houston is at the center of what happens at the nation's borders.

With just days before Title 42 ends, FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa said his immigrant rights group is preparing to offer legal help to migrants arriving in Houston.

“Once they get here, they’re gonna need legal advice, legal expertise to be able to navigate their immigration cases and which could take months, years, so we’re preparing to fill in that gap," he said.

FIEL is also trying to dispel myths and manage expectations for winning asylum cases in Houston.

“Out of 100 people, less than 3 people are gonna be approved and to be able to seek residency or refuge in the United States permanently," Espinosa said.

LULAC officials in Houston and across Texas told KHOU 11's Adam Bennett that they’ll be watching the immigration process to make sure it’s done humanely and fairly.

“If there’s anything that we view as an injustice, of course we’re going to advocate on behalf of all immigrants,” said Dr. Sergio Lira with LULAC.

Pastor Jose Ortega said his group, the National Association of Christian Churches, is working with El Paso where the mayor recently declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Title 42 ending.