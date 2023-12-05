'We're demoralized' | Border Patrol Union worried about increase in crossings as Title 42 expires

He said Border Patrol can comfortably handle around 1,500 crossings a day, but it becomes a concern when that number jumps to more than 8,000.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — As Title 42 came to an end on Thursday, the president of the Border Patrol Union said they're worried about a possible surge in illegal border crossings.

"We are defeated, we are demoralized," Border Patrol Union President Brandon Judd told KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz.

He said Border Patrol can comfortably handle around 1,500 crossings a day, but it becomes a concern when that number jumps to more than 8,000. According to Judd, there were more than 10,000 apprehensions along the border in the three days leading up to the end of Title 42.

They're seeing people from all over the world and are worried the number of crossings is only going to increase. Judd said their agents are stretched thin trying to process people trying to cross the river, which creates a gap.

"When we don’t have agents patrolling the border that is when the cartels can cross the higher value products, such as fentanyl, which is killing thousands of U.S. citizens every single year," he said.

To help alleviate some of that burden, DPS troopers and the Texas National Guard have stepped in. They've set up barbed wire along the border and in some cases have used their bodies to block migrants at the river, turning them around.

"We are telling them in Spanish, 'This is not an area to cross,'" said Lt. Chris Olivares with Texas DPS. "If you're going to seek asylum, go to the port of entry where it's much safer, much controlled."