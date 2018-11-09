SARATOGA, Texas -- Two small communities in Hardin County are mourning the deaths of three teens killed in a wreck Sunday evening.

Caringtin Mosley, 18, of Batson, who was driving a 2013 Chrysler 200 along FM 787 near Saratoga, was killed in the wreck along with Alix Neel, 18, of Batson and ​Garrett Saulters, 18, of Votaw, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Saulters leaves behind a young son according to a GoFundMe page set up by his grandmother.

Neel was a recent graduate of Hardin-Jefferson High School. Mosley and Saulters were graduates of West Hardin High School

A post on the Hardin-Jefferson ISD Facebook page Monday morning offered condolences and noted that extra counselors would be available to speak to students.

"We send our deepest condolences to our HJ and West Hardin families for the loss of the three teens tragically lost last night. Extra counselors will be available to our students and staff today. Please keep these families in your thoughts and pray for peace as they go through the unimaginable." - Hardin-Jefferson ISD via Facebook

Jaron Benavides, 17, of Kountze, was also riding in the Chrysler 200 and was flown to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries.

The four-vehicle wreck happened at FM 787 and Hunter Road about four miles north of Saratoga just before 6 p.m.

The 71 and 75 year-old drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the wreck were transported to Christus St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries.

The 74-year-old driver of a fourth vehicle was not injured.

