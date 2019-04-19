SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of people will began their Good Friday with a San Antonio tradition. People from all over will gather downtown for the annual Passion of the Christ re-enactment.

The event starts in Milam Park at 10:00 a.m. with a prayer service. That is followed by the depiction of Jesus' suffering from trial to crucifixion, which ends at the San Fernando Cathedral around noon.

Milam Park at North Santa Rosa will be closed to West Houston and Dolorosa. Dolorosa to Santa Rosa down to South Main Street, which is right beside by San Fernando Cathedral, will also be closed.