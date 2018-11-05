Later this month Jose Morales and Jennifer Jaramillo will go to the Skyline High School prom together. And when they do, it's doubtful anyone else will be able to best the story of the late April “promposal” that got Jennifer to say yes.

"Well, I kept it a secret from her," Jose laughed in a recent interview with WFAA.

The secret that Jose Morales kept from his girlfriend was that he wanted to ask her to the Skyline High School prom. "He's different from other guys. He's really nice and he's really sweet," she said.

But a bit more different than she really knew. Because at an east Dallas farm, you can find the initials "JM" on the side of a horse trailer, the initials of Jose and his dad, along with photos of both of them in full traditional Mexican vaquero regalia riding champion Andalusians. And in a stable adorned with a shrine to the Virgin Mary, you can find Jose's most prized possession: a statuesque Andalusian with a flowing dark mane named Caprichoso.

"I came up with this idea like two months ago," Jose said.

His idea, with the blessing of the Skyline Principal, happened after school. Jose and Caprichoso, accompanied by a mariachi band, surprised Jennifer on her way home. With Jose sitting in the saddle and clutching a bouquet of flowers, Caprichoso danced. And Jennifer didn't quite know what to do.

"All of a sudden, I hear music, and I was like, 'Where is this music coming from?' And I saw him and I was overwhelmed. I was nervous through the whole thing. Because I was like whaaaaaaaat!" she said.

But after the traditional Mexican serenata was over, Jose stepped down from his steed and asked Jennifer to the prom. The good news is she said yes.

The bad news is there's one minor relationship problem they'll need to work out. She's never ridden a horse before.

"No I haven't," she laughed. "I'm scared of them.”

Caprichoso, by the way, translates to Capricious in English. It means, fickle and unpredictable. But Jose says his and Jennifer's 6-month relationship is not. It's on firm ground. And definitely off to a memorable start.

"It was pretty good. She said yes. And it was great!"

© 2018 WFAA