Study: Texas ranks as 7th best state for 'working from home'

Nearly 20% of all professional jobs were remote at the beginning of 2022, according to a WalletHub study.

TEXAS, USA — Like working from home? Well, Texas is one of the best places in the U.S. to do so, according to a study from WalletHub.

The Lone Star State ranked as the seventh-best state to "work from home," according to the study.

WalletHub created its rankings based on 12 criteria, which include but are not limited to: share of population working from home, share of potential telecommuters, households' Internet access, cybersecurity, average retail price of electricity, Internet cost and more.

In Texas, residents benefit from the best average home square footage and second-best Internet cost in America, according to WalletHub. Texas ranks 25th for "share of population working from home," 19th in "share of potential telecommuters," 29th in "households' Internet access," and 25th in "average retail price of electricity."

New Jersey ranked as the nation's best state for working from home, and Alaska came in last.

“New Jersey is the best state for working from home due in part to the fact that the state provides a comfortable and affordable environment for working remotely, with nearly 97 percent of households having internet speeds above 25Mbps. In addition, New Jersey has the second best access to low-priced internet plans in the country” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “Plus, New Jersey has one of the highest percentages of people who could potentially work from home, so many workers can take advantage of these good remote work conditions.”

Gonzalez added that the main reason Alaska ranks so low is because only around 68% of households in the state have broadband Internet access and has the fifth highest cost of electricity in the nation.

In February, WFAA reported that 17 Texas cities had made a top 100 list of highly recommended locations for remote workers, according to a data firm. For a look at that list, click here.