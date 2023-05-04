Wildfire grows to 5,000 acres in Texas Panhandle

Orders to evacuate the area were lifted late Tuesday night.

POTTER COUNTY, Texas — Texans can return to their homes as crews attempt to contain a growing wildfire near Amarillo.

The Texas A&M Forest Service was called out to Potter County on Tuesday afternoon as the Bent Willow Fire started burning an estimated 1,200 acres.

Within an hour, evacuations began as the TAMFS said the burning grass had "high resistance to control." Winds in the area quickly grew the fire to about 5,000 acres, but crews were able to get the wildfire about 20% contained just before 11 p.m. Residents were then allowed to return home.

According to the Texas A&M Service Incident Viewer, the Bent Willow Fire is now 30% contained. It's currently one of only five active wildfires in the state.

TAMFS said Texas is at a Level 2 in Wildland Fire Preparedness Level, which means some regions of the state are at an elevated fire danger. As of Tuesday, there are currently 80 counties under a burn ban.