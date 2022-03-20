Wildfires in Eastland County continued to burn Sunday, while a new fire along the Hood and Erath county line prompted evacuations.

EASTLAND, Texas — Dry and windy conditions have been fueling wildfires in different areas west of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Wildfires in Eastland County had burned about 54,000 acres by Sunday night, and only one of them had been 100% contained.

Crews on Monday morning were continuing to battle sprawling fires in Eastland County that began Thursday afternoon.

A wildfire along the Hood and Erath county line has prompted evacuations.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has a map where the public can view the current locations of wildfires.

Rain was expected across North Texas on Monday, before strong storms were expected to develop later in the day.

Hood County wildfire and evacuations

The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the latest wildfire along the Hood and Erath county line the Big L fire.

As of 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Big L fire had burned more than 11,000 acres but was 20% contained and officials said forward progression of the fire had been stopped.

The evacuation order for the City of Lipan has been lifted., according to officials.

Firefighters set up a line at Star Hollow Road south of Lipan, and that’s where they stopped it from spreading. As of Monday morning, Star Hollow Road, County Road 148, and Boswell Court are closed, except for firefighting equipment.

At 9 a.m., Hood County officials announced that an evacuation of Lipan had been lifted and residents could return home.

Officials with the forest service said the fire started in Erath County but then moved into Hood County and is going north.

The Hood County Emergency Management department says the city of Lipan, about 18 miles west of Granbury, was being evacuated Sunday. Residents were urged to head east toward Granbury.

Since noon Sunday, Hood County officials said four firefighters have been injured. One received first-degree burns. She was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Three became dehydrated and were temporarily taken out of service.

Hood County Fire Marshal Jeff Young said the fire moved at about the speed of the wind at 20 mph, making stopping it more difficult.

"The grass and the fire is burning so fast we’re having a hard time catching it," he said. "We can’t get any guys right up in front of it because they’re going to get overrun with it.”

Young said the fire expanded from 200 acres to 3,400 in just two hours. It's still unclear how it started. By 4 p.m., it had destroyed six buildings.

“In these conditions and the way this fire moves, we’ve also got to make sure we don’t get injured or killed in the line of duty," Young said. "It’s a monumental task.”

The city of Tolar was initially under evacuation, but that order was removed, according to Hood County officials.

Tolar has been removed from the evacuation, as of right now only Lipan is part of the mandatory evacuation for Hood County. — Hood County (@HoodCountyTX) March 20, 2022

The NWS issued an evacuation order for residents located northeast of Bluff Dale along County Road 148. Evacuees are urged to report to Bluff Dale High School when it's safe.

At a gas station off 377, several residents gathered, waited and watched as the plume of smoke from the fire moved north.

Elizabeth Tubbs learned from a neighbor her home had been destroyed.

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do," she said. “The only thing I have is in my truck, clothes wise, but I’ll be ok."

Watching the smoke, she said she worried most about her cattle and cats.

“I’m just looking over there because I bet that’s my place," she said. “Sad I can’t get over there even though I probably couldn’t do anything.”

“You don’t ever think this will happen to you, but when it comes knocking on your back doorstep, it gets real, real quick," Tyler Davis said.

Flames came within 100 yards of his doorstep Sunday, but his home was spared.

“It’s going to be life altering for a lot of folks," he said. "People out here have a lot of land, a lot of cattle, and that costs a lot of money and when that goes up in smoke, it changes lives.”

Another evacuation order was issued for residents near County Road 114 and County 117 north of Huckabay, about 10 miles north of Stephenville, in Erath County. This is due to a separate fire.

The Hood County Fairgrounds is available for cattle that have been evacuated. It is at 641 Reunion Court.

Latest in Eastland County

As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, there were seven fires burning in Eastland County that combined into the Eastland Complex: Kidd Fire (42,300 acres), Blowing Basin Fire (258 acres), Cedar Mountain Fire (180 acres), Mangum Fire (11 acres), Wheatfield Fire (7,200 acres), Oak Mott Fire (4,000 acres) and Walling Fire (383 acres).

While these fires were in different locations around Eastland County, the Texas A&M Forest Service was referring to the overall incident as the Eastland Complex.

A total of around 54,000 acres had burned by 8:30 p.m. Sunday, with the fire 30% contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says at least 50 homes have burned.

The National Weather Service issued an evacuation order for any residents in Eastland County near FM 2731 and CR 230 between Highway 183 and Texas Highway 206.

Residents in the vicinity of this fire north of FM 2731 & CR 230 need to evacuate immediately to the north using HWY 206!! #EastlandComplex #BlowingBasinFire pic.twitter.com/SySEE3Itt0 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 20, 2022

According to the NWS, a "fast moving wildfire" was located in the area. Residents were urged to evacuate north using Highway 206.

Ways to help

There are numerous ways people can help those who are affected by the wildfires in Eastland County and other surrounding areas.

Relief funds and donation drop-off locations have been set up. More information on how to help and receive help can be found here.

Disaster declaration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Friday for 11 counties in response to the wildfires.

Those counties are: Brooks, Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Grayson, Mason, Potter, Randall, Reynolds and Williamson.

The disaster declaration allows the use of all available state resources to aid in fighting the fires.

Texas Department of Emergency Management assessment

The Texas Department of Emergency Management is asking residents to help the state department assess the damage caused by the wildfires. This can help the state determine the best ways to assist affected residents.

The survey can be found here.

Disaster assistance

Eastland ISD says disaster assistance from the Texas Department of Emergency Management can be found at Siebert Elementary at 100 Little Maverick Trail, Eastland, TX 76448.

Residents can also report damage at the location. They will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the district.