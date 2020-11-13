Company admits info on Texas drivers was leaked in recent software breach

The company involved says it is reaching out to those whose data was leaked, although at this time they have no evidence of misuse.

HOUSTON — Vertafore, an insurance software company, recently admitted Texas drivers had their names, dates of birth, addresses and vehicle registration histories leaked in a data breach earlier this year.

The company made the announcement on its website, blaming the breach on human error.

According to the company, the data was leaked in March when someone put three company files on “an unsecured external storage service that appears to have been accessed without authorization.” The files were removed from the device in August, and that’s when its investigators determined there was a leak.

The company noted that no financial or Social Security information was leaked. The files leaked are used to "support a specific product within Vertafore’s insurance rating solutions."

ZDNet indicated the leak impacted 27.7 million people, which is nearly the population of the entire state.

What you can do

Vertafore notified the Texas Attorney General, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and federal law enforcement about the data breach.

The company is notifying those whose data was leaked. At this time, after an investigation by an outside security company, they don’t believe any of the information has been misused.

"... Vertafore is offering them one year of free credit monitoring and identity restoration services in recognition that these services offer valuable protection in other contexts beyond this event," the company stated on its website.