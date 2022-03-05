What is the Texas 'trigger law?'

If Roe v Wade was revoked, abortion bans would go into effect almost immediately In Texas because of its "trigger law."

TEXAS, USA — What would happen if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade?

This has been the question on many people's minds after a draft opinion from Supreme Court justices on overturning the law that protects the right to abortion was leaked.

In short, if Roe v Wade was overturned, states would have the power to make their own laws regarding abortion rights.

In Texas, if Roe v Wade was revoked, abortion bans would go into effect almost immediately because of its "trigger law" which was passed last year by the Texas Legislature.

What is Texas' trigger law?

The Texas trigger law would outlaw abortions in Texas if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade.

Texas' "trigger law" would take effect 30 days after Roe v Wade is overturned and would make performing an abortion in Texas a crime. Doctors could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000.

On top of that, anti-abortion advocates said the goal is to add civil penalties to the law.

Texas likely won't be the only state banning abortion.

Seth Chandler with the University of Houston Law Center sad about 25 states are going to have very strict limits on abortions.