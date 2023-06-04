Texas Senate could approve school vouchers, but the measure hit a snag in the House

The Texas House voted to ban state money going to the school voucher program, which could derailone of Governor Abbott's priority programs.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate could approve a bill to give parents state money to send their kids to the private school of their choice.

Senate Bill 8 would give parents up to $8,000 per student in an education savings account.

It’s one of Governor Abbott’s top priorities this session.

The governor says this is about giving parents more choices in their child’s education, but on Thursday, the road to the governor’s desk got a lot tougher for this bill.

That’s because lawmakers in the House voted to ban state funds from going to school vouchers. Governor Abbott could line-item veto that measure, but it suggests a major hurdle ahead for SB 8 in the House if the Senate passes it.

About 15 minutes after the House's vote, the Senate started their own debate on Senate Bill 8.

Republican Senator Brandon Creighton of Conroe wrote it. It’s a top priority this session for Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

Governor Abbott has also been touring the state promoting “school choice” bills. He spoke at an event in Cypress two weeks ago.

"My job is to make sure we get across the finish line a piece of legislation that will return mom and dad to being in charge of their child's education in the great state of Texas," he said during his Cypress visit.



Houston teachers were among hundreds of opponents who rallied against school choice bills in Austin last month. They worry they’d leave public schools with the money they’d need to thrive.

The Texas House would also need to approve the bill before it heads to the governor’s desk.