Conroe ISD bomb threat was among multiple called in across Texas Tuesday

Oak Ridge High School and the Oak Ridge 9th Grade campus in Conroe ISD were evacuated on Tuesday because of a called-in bomb threat.
Everyone was removed from the buildings while police with a K9 searched. No explosives were found and the all-clear was given later that afternoon.
During their investigation, police determined that the bomb threat call came from out of state and they’re asking anyone who knows anything about the threat to call Conroe ISD police at 936-709-8911.
Oak Ridge wasn’t alone in reporting threats. There were other districts across the state that also received threats on Tuesday.
CLEBURNE ISD THREAT
Our sister station WFAA reported on a threat in Cleburne ISD. The bomb threat came in just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. A couple of hours later, police gave the all-clear.
COLLEGE STATION ISD THREAT
In College Station, KHOU 11’s sister station KAGS reported on a bomb threat called into College Station High School. It was called in at 10:50 a.m. and led to an evacuation. By 12:30 p.m., students were allowed back in.
ECTOR COUNTY ISD THREAT
Out in West Texas, Permian High School also received a threat Tuesday. The all-clear was also given in that instance. Here’s the story from KHOU 11’s sister station, NewsWest9.
CANYON ISD THREAT
In Canyon ISD, which is near Amarillo, a threat came in Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was called in. That’s according to CBS affiliate KFDA. The all-clear was given there, as well.
At this point, there’s no indication that these bomb threats are related in any way.
