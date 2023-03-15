Texas Rent Relief application portal closing after just 2 days of being open

According to the rent relief program's website, requests for assistance in just the first 24 hours of the portal being opened "far exceeded available funding."

HOUSTON — The state's online Texas Rent Relief application portal is set to close on Thursday, just days after it opened on Tuesday.

Editor's note: The above video was published on Tuesday before the state announced the portal would be closing early.

According to the rent relief program's website, requests for assistance in the first 24 hours of the portal being opened "far exceeded available funding," with more than 70,000 applicants.

The portal is set to close at 11:59 a.m. on March 16. Applications will still be accepted until then, but relief will still be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. However, applicants who are facing eviction will be prioritized if they provide a valid eviction docket number, according to the program's website.

According to the state, first-time applicants could be eligible for up to 18 months of help to pay their rent and utility bills. That would include either past-due payments or a combination of past-due payments and up to three months of current or future payments.

Those who have gotten help from the program before, but haven't used their full 18 months, can submit a request through their online user account.

Once you’ve applied, watch for any responses from Texas Rent Relief to see if they need any more information. If they reach out and don’t get a response, it could delay help.