A Wharton resident who bought a lucky ticket in Austin is $2 million richer thanks to matching all five white balls.

WHARTON, Texas — There's a new Texas millionaire thanks to the Powerball lottery drawing on Aug. 30.

The Wharton resident matched all five white balls -- 4-13-35-61-69 -- but missed the red Powerball number --4. The Power Play number was 2.

The ticket was bought at Players Cafe on North Lamar Boulevard.

The person who won decided to remain anonymous.