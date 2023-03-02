CenterPoint crews doing what they can to help those left in the dark across Texas

CenterPoint Energy said they've provided more than 250 contractors and support personnel to help.

HOUSTON — Dozens of CenterPoint workers from Houston are helping our neighbors in Austin get power back from the winter storm.

Austin is by far the hardest hit with some 150,000 customers, including homes and businesses, still in the dark right now with temperatures still in the 30s.

CenterPoint Energy said it's provided more than 250 contractors and support personnel to help specifically in spots with damaged power lines from the freezing rain and fallen trees.

"Every time we feel like we've got a line energized and fixed and there'll be something down the line that happens as a tree limb will snap,” Austin Energy spokesperson Matt Mitchell said.

Austin residents are concerned as the outages continue.

"You got some people that are on a fixed income that need a generator, oxygen, you know, and they, they can't. So, yeah, it's a little concerning," said Abel Leyva, an Austin resident.

Austin Energy first claimed that all power would be restored by Friday at 6 p.m. However, they're now walking that back.