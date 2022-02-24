Tight power grid conditions trigger wholesale power price spike

Wholesale electricity prices surged from about $83/megawatt to more than $4,000 Thursday.

HOUSTON — Tight power grid conditions triggered a spike in wholesale electricity prices Tuesday as ERCOT called on generation companies to feed more power into the grid.

Freezing temperatures in some parts of the state drove up demand, while mother nature did not cooperate with renewable energy output.

“The wind generation underperformed, apparently on the backside of the cold front,” said KHOU 11 energy expert Ed Hirs. “The wind just kind of died down.”

The overnight drop in sustained winds, especially in West Texas, resulted in only two gigawatts of wind power rather than 10 or 12 gigawatts that can be generated on a gusty day.

The scarcity conditions quickly drove up prices for thermal power plants—gas, coal and nuclear—to produce more electricity. At 5 a.m. Thuraday, ERCOT’s data dashboard showed prices of $83.50 per megawatt. About four hours later, that surged to $4,030 per megawatt.

“So the question becomes, ‘Who’s going to pay for it?'” Hirs said.

In the long run, Hirs said Texans will likely pay the price, whether through rate hikes, surcharges or other fees.

“The consumer’s going to wind up paying for it one way, shape form or another,” Hirs said.

An ERCOT spokesperson said its forecast shows there is sufficient generation to meet expected demand as tight grid conditions continue until Friday.

The grid operator had asked the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Wednesday for enforcement discretion for power plants to exceed air emission limits.

“We will continue our aggressive approach to meet the energy needs of Texas,” the ERCOT spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Public Utility Commission of Texas said recent energy reforms implemented worked as designed to ensure grid reliability.

“Had these reforms not been adopted and put in place, companies likely would have waited until crisis conditions to put more power into the grid,” the PUC spokesperson said.