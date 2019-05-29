SAN ANTONIO — An officer's act of kindness was caught on camera in San Antonio, the police department there posted on Facebook.
The police officer saw a man in need and provided him with new shoes and socks, according to the San Antonio Police Department:
"Acts of kindness never go unnoticed... Today, SAPD Officer Knirlberger assisted an individual who was down on his luck by buying him a new pair of shoes and socks after he noticed him asleep on a bench. Thank You Officer Knirlberger for your kind gestures"
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM