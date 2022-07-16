Texas Guardsman assigned to Operation Lone Star dies following medical emergency

The guardsman died Thursday in a "non-mission related incident" according to the Texas Military Department.

TEXAS, USA — A soldier with the Texas National Guard died on Thursday in a "non-mission related incident," according to the Texas Military Department.

The Guardsman was assigned to Governor Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star in the Rio Grande Valley.

TMD says the name of the deceased soldier won't be released while they notify the next of kin.

The soldier's cause of death is under investigation, but the department says the soldier suffered a medical emergency in his hotel and was not able to be revived.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the 52-year-old guardsman was from the San Antonio area.

The soldier was a team leader for the 36th Infantry Division's Delta Company, 536th Brigade Support Battalion and the 72nd Brigade Combat Team, the Express-News says.

The soldier's death comes after Guardsman Bishop E. Evans drowned back in April trying to rescue migrants.