Body of Texas woman found after investigators say baby taken from her womb

A suspect was arrested in Oklahoma

NEW BOSTON, Texas — Authorities are investigating after a baby was removed from the womb of a 21-year-old woman found dead in a small East Texas city.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman on Monday told The Associated Press that the body of Reagan Simmons Hancock was discovered Friday morning in a home in New Boston, a city of about 4,600 people.

New Boston police have said a woman was later taken into custody by Oklahoma authorities and the baby did not survive. Police did not indicate where the baby was found.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. According to KSLA-TV, that suspect has been charged with murder and kidnapping. More charges are likely.

No further information was immediately available.

Charges have been filed in Oklahoma over the death of the fetus. Charges are pending in Texas over the killing of the baby’s mom. https://t.co/Ccmd38I22h — KSLA News 12 (@KSLA) October 12, 2020