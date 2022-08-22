Large group of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City

At least 140 more asylum seekers woke up in New York City Monday morning.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — At least 140 more asylum seekers woke up in New York City on Monday in what Mayor Eric Adams is calling the "largest single-day" arrival of migrants from Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending buses to New York as a way of protesting President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

Those seeking asylum are allowed to stay in the country as their cases move through the courts. Included in the group was a mix of individuals and families, including 10 children with a baby as young as 10 months old.

Volunteers in New York greeted the migrants warmly with food, water and clothing. Two bilingual lawyers were at the Port Authority bus station to help with legal questions as well.

Multiple agencies are ensuring the migrants have clothing and shelter, as well as making sure any children get enrolled in school.

So far, Texas officials said they have bussed nearly 1,000 migrants to New York City over the last two weeks. More than 7,000 of them have been bussed to Washington D.C. since April.