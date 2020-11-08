The temporary suspension remains in place until the board takes further action.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview doctor has had his license suspended by the Texas Medical Board.

According to the TMB, on Monday, a disciplinary panel temporarily suspended, without notice, the Texas medical license of Matt E. Hipke, M.D. (Lic. No. H6289) after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine "poses a continuing threat to public welfare." The suspension was effective immediately.

The TMB says Dr. Hipke is the subject of a criminal investigation involving allegations of sexual assault of three children who were patients.

"A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days' notice to Dr. Hipke, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Dr. Hipke," a statement from the TMB said.