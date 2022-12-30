Texas liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours during 2023 New Year's celebrations

Although you won't be able to buy liquor, it gives employees some much-needed time off as the holidays are one of the busiest seasons.

HOUSTON — If you're ringing in the New Year with a toast, it may take some extra planning this year, because Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours this weekend.

It happened with Christmas, and it's happening again for New Year’s. Liquor stores are of course already closed on Sundays here in Texas.

However, if the holiday falls on a Sunday, the stores must close the following Monday. This is a Texas law that’s backed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

“It happens a few times every few years, and it's great for the employees to have two days off because otherwise we rarely get two days off in a row,” Charles Leard, owner of M&R Liquor, said. “It's great for me and the employees.”