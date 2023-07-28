New Texas laws impose harsher penalties for human traffickers

Officials say they've seen an uptick in human traffickers targetting kids at schools, rehab centers and foster care.

HOUSTON — New Texas laws are aimed at cracking down on human trafficking by imposing a minimum 25-year sentence for those convicted.

We spoke with some women who wanted to share their difficult stories to bring awareness to this problem.

"I was trafficked at the age of 17," said Angela Williams.

Williams, now age 39, was going to high school in Houston when it happened.

"I wanted to be a marine biologist," she said.

But, her dreams were ripped away by a human trafficker. She said she was recruited by someone at her school.

"He sent another minor to come to approach me to come hang out," Williams said.

It's the same thing that happened to Courtney Litvak.

"People who were athletes and upperclassmen came to me," she said.

The two women say they were sexually exploited across the country for years until they managed to get away.

"I asked God to make a way for me to escape and he did," Litvak said. "I quite literally ran for my life."

New laws signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott increase the criminal penalty for human trafficking committed in colleges, universities, foster care and shelters.

"This will give us the ability to develop a stronger case and longer terms," said Saul Suarez with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Major Criminal Investigations division.

Prior to this new law, offenders could face anywhere from 5 to 99 years in prison. Now, the minimum has been raised to 25 years in prison.

"We are excited about using it," said Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton.

The bills go into effect on September 1 and also apply to online trafficking.