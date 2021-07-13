Texas House Republican caucus responds to Democrats going to D.C.

"There actions show a lack of respect for their constituents who elected them," Texas Rep. Jim Murphy.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House is at a standstill as Republicans await the return of Democrats who have all been issued arrest warrants while holding out in Washington, D.C.

"We want our collogues back," Texas Rep. Jim Murphy, the chairman of the House Republican Caucus said. "We respect their opinions. We want to embrace them and work with them, but we have work to do. We're now hoping the people of Texas will now take that message to them because that's for whom they're working."

Murphy stood on the House floor Tuesday and spoke on behalf of Republican lawmakers who are currently unable to vote on a number key bills, including a controversial voting bill, which Democrats are calling highly discriminatory.

The House cannot take up any business unless a quorum is present. In the House and Senate, two-thirds of the elected members must be present in order to do business. There are 31 seats in the Senate, so 21 members must be present for a quorum – that's 18 Republicans and 13 Democrats.

There are are 150 seats in the House, so at least 100 members must be present for quorum. It's reported at least 51 have fled to the nation's Capitol.

Democrats' rendezvous in Washington, D.C. has paralyzed the legislature.

"There actions show a lack of respect for their constituents who elected them. We denounce that decision to flee the state and to avoid voting on critical legislation that Texans desperately need and care about," Murphy said.

The Texas House on Tuesday voted 76-4 to have the Sergeant at Arms send for those members who have gone to Washington, D.C., a procedural move that does not currently hold much weight as the lawmakers remain out of the jurisdiction of Texas law enforcement.

"The Democrats have potentially killed legislation that benefits our teachers, that works for our foster kids, that benefits our seniors, takes care of our families, and all Texans who want Texas solution to the drug trafficking and the human smuggling that's been happening at our border," Murphy said.

The Democrats will be ordered back to Texas unless they have an excused absence. It is worth noting that the Sergeant at Arms or another officer will only arrest the unexcused lawmakers if necessary, once they arrive back in the state. So, they can only be arrested in Texas if they don't go willingly.

Murphy said the caucus is hopeful the Democrats will chose to return voluntarily. He had while the bills have been delayed but not denied.

"Many people here spent 24 hours working on that bill over the weekend," Murphy said. "Those bills can be amended on the House floor. It is their legislation. It's theirs to shape, it's theirs to work on, and we await their presence."

Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will keep calling special sessions until the House has voted.