AAA, mechanic share tips to keep vehicles resilient to extreme heat

AAA sees a higher volume of calls for roadside assistance during the summer. There are some easy steps to take to prevent most breakdowns.

HOUSTON — The heat can impact what’s under the hood, according to AAA Texas.

Houston is in the middle of an unfortunate streak of 100 degree days, and now is a good time to check various parts on your vehicle to prevent ending up on the roadside.

AAA asks drivers to make a good B-E-T to stay on the road -- by checking the Battery, Engine and Tires of your vehicle before hitting the road.

A west Houston mechanic shop says it gets calls from customers about heat-related issues.

“We receive a lot of calls because parts on the cars start overheating, like radiator hoses blow out, that’s one of the main things. Batteries, the same thing because of the heat,” Jose Juarez, owner of A and C Auto said.

For the battery, AAA recommends making sure the battery is securely mounted to minimize vibration, and clean any corrosion from the battery terminals and clamps.

“Heat and vibration, those are a battery’s worst enemies,” AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said.

If your battery is more than three years old, AAA recommends getting it tested to learn how much longer it will last.

In the engine, check the cooling system hoses for any cracks or soft spots. AAA recommends following the vehicle manufacturer recommendations for flushing the system periodically. Between flushes, make sure the coolant is filled to the proper level by checking the overflow reservoir.

Also, never remove the radiator cap when the engine is hot.

Tire pressure can expand due to heat. Over-inflated tires can cause uneven wear and reduce vehicle handling. Check your tire pressure often as it will lose pressure naturally, check your tread depth, and know the tire’s age.

“Once tires get to that six-year-old mark, you can see a lot of deterioration in the tire and that can lead to a number of issues,” Zuber adds.

Breakdowns can still happen despite some preventative measures, but AAA recommends keeping a well-stocked emergency kit including plenty of water for yourself in the car.

“[During summer] at AAA Texas we see a general increase in the volume of calls to our roadside assistance. Because so many folks are traveling and because of that extreme heat that can exacerbate the conditions our vehicles are running under,” Zuber said.

You can find more tips on summer vehicle maintenance on the AAA website.