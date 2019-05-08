HOUSTON — While many are calling for stricter gun controls in light of recent mass shootings, Texas has gone the other direction.
The Texas Legislature passed 10 pro-Second Amendment bills during the 2019 session. They will take effect on September 1.
The Lone Star State already had some of the most lenient gun laws in the country.
- No permit or background checks are required for private gun sales, including gun shows.
- You don't need a permit to buy handguns in Texas.
- At 18 years old, you're allowed to buy a long arm, and at 21 years old you can by a handgun.
- If you buy a gun from a store, you must pass a background check.
- Texas allows for concealed carry and is considered a "shall issue" state. That means law enforcement can't stop you from getting a permit if you meet the requirements.
- Concealed carry permits are issued by the Department of Public Safety. To get one, applicants must take a 4 to 6 hours training course, pass a written exam and a shooting proficiency demo.
- If you're a convicted felon, have misdemeanor convictions, pending criminal charges, chemical or alcohol addiction, certain psychological diagnoses or restraining orders you won't be able to obtain that concealed carry license.
- In Texas, gun owners have no limit for handgun capacity and no mandatory waiting period for handgun purchases.
RELATED: 31 dead from 2 mass shootings in one weekend
RELATED: Death toll rises as more El Paso shooting victims die in hospital Monday
RELATED: Trump condemns 'racism, bigotry and white supremacy' after weekend of shootings