HOUSTON — While many are calling for stricter gun controls in light of recent mass shootings, Texas has gone the other direction.

The Texas Legislature passed 10 pro-Second Amendment bills during the 2019 session. They will take effect on September 1.

The Lone Star State already had some of the most lenient gun laws in the country.

No permit or background checks are required for private gun sales, including gun shows.

You don't need a permit to buy handguns in Texas.

At 18 years old, you're allowed to buy a long arm, and at 21 years old you can by a handgun.

If you buy a gun from a store, you must pass a background check.

Texas allows for concealed carry and is considered a "shall issue" state. That means law enforcement can't stop you from getting a permit if you meet the requirements.

Concealed carry permits are issued by the Department of Public Safety. To get one, applicants must take a 4 to 6 hours training course, pass a written exam and a shooting proficiency demo.

If you're a convicted felon, have misdemeanor convictions, pending criminal charges, chemical or alcohol addiction, certain psychological diagnoses or restraining orders you won't be able to obtain that concealed carry license.

In Texas, gun owners have no limit for handgun capacity and no mandatory waiting period for handgun purchases.

